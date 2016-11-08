(Removes extraneous text at top of story)

LONDON Nov 8 Brevan Howard's main hedge fund, one of Europe's largest, made gains of 0.7 percent in October, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

One of the sources said that brought the loss for the year so far down to 2.69 percent for the 'macro' fund, which takes bets on macroeconomic trends through a variety of asset classes.

Brevan's flagship fund outperformed the average macro fund in October, which lost 1.49 percent, according to data from industry tracker Hedge Fund Research, but fell short of average gains this year of 0.17 percent.

London-based Brevan manages $17.3 billion overall though assets in its main fund had dropped to $13.7 billion at the end of September from $14.24 billion at the end of August, the source said.

Its main fund lost 1.99 percent in 2015, the same year it cut around 50 support staff across its business globally.

Brevan said it would be cutting management fees to zero for some current investors from Dec. 1, a source close to the matter said in September.

British billionaire Alan Howard started Brevan Howard in 2002. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)