LONDON Feb 5 The main macro fund run by hedge
fund manager Brevan Howard gained 3.32 percent in January, a
letter to investors seen by Reuters on Thursday showed, beating
many peers caught out by a surprise rise in the value of the
Swiss franc.
The broader strategy group, as measured by the Eurekahedge
Macro Hedge Fund Index, gained about 2 percent over the same
period.
Many of Brevan's rivals had bet the Swiss franc would weaken
and were left with heavy losses when the Swiss central bank
removed a three-year-old cap on the currency.
The gain for Brevan's flagship $24 billion hedge fund comes
after it recorded a first annual loss last year, ending an
11-year winning run that had made the firm one of the biggest
players in the $3 trillion hedge fund industry.
A spokesman for Brevan Howard declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters.
Macro hedge funds focus on major economic trends and bet
anywhere they see value, including stocks, currencies, bonds,
commodities and derivatives markets.
Brevan Howard manages $27 billion in assets.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)