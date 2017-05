Sept 3 The $80 billion Bridgewater All Weather Fund, managed by hedge fund titan Ray Dalio, was down 4.2 percent in August alone, said two people familiar with the fund's performance on Thursday.

The All Weather Fund is one of two big portfolios managed by Bridgewater Associates and uses a so-called "risk parity" strategy that is supposed to make money for investors if bonds or stocks sell off, though not simultaneously. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)