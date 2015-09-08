Sept 8 The Pure Alpha II Fund, the flagship fund of Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, was down 6.9 percent in August but still up 4.1 percent year to date as of Aug. 31, two sources familiar with the fund said.

Pure Alpha is a traditional hedge fund strategy that actively bets on the direction of various types of securities, including stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies, by predicting macroeconomic trends. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)