NEW YORK, June 24 Future referendums on leaving the European Union could cause even greater turmoil than the volatility around Britain's exit, according to Bridgewater Associates.

"If the UK leaving the EU caused a 10 percent swing, what would a set of political events that raised questions about the future functioning of the ECB cause?" Bridgewater, the largest hedge fund manager in the world, wrote in a note to clients on Friday. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Bernadette Baum)