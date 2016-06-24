(Adds additional quotes from Bridgewater, firm background and
performance)
By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK, June 24 Future referendums on leaving
the European Union could cause even greater turmoil than the
volatility around Britain's exit, according to Bridgewater
Associates.
"If the UK leaving the EU caused a 10 percent swing, what
would a set of political events that raised questions about the
future functioning of the ECB cause?" Bridgewater, the largest
hedge fund manager in the world, wrote in a note to clients on
Friday.
"Within the Euro zone, a referendum could pose huge
problems. Given how easy it is to move capital within the Euro
zone, any rise in risk of a country leaving could easily cause a
pickup in capital outflows that could threaten the country's
banking system," the Bridgewater note said.
"The prospect of such pain and disruption lowers the
probability of such an event occurring," it added. "But even
given the low probability, it looks to us like markets are
under-discounting the risk."
Bridgewater, based in Westport, Connecticut and founded by
Ray Dalio, manages approximately $150 billion, according to its
website.
The firm's main hedge fund, Bridgewater Pure Alpha II, is
down 9.1 percent this year through May, according to private
performance information seen by Reuters.
A second investment strategy, All Weather, is up about 5.5
percent over the same period.
The Hedge Fund Intelligence Americas Macro Index, which
tracks funds that also trade based on macroeconomic themes, is
up 0.95 percent in 2016 through May.
A spokesman for the firm did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Bernadette Baum
and Marguerita Choy)