BOSTON Dec 22 Brigade Capital, a hedge fund,
whose main portfolio has been hurt by bets on junk-rated energy
companies this year, suffered more losses in November and has
since cut back on some of those names in favor of bets on
financial and healthcare names.
Brigade's $5.8 billion Opportunistic Credit fund lost 3.22
percent last month, leaving it down 6.24 percent for the year
through November, an investor document seen by Reuters showed.
Bonds issued by privately owned media company IHeart
Communications and retailer Bon-Ton Stores both weighed
on returns when the companies reported disappointing
third-quarter earnings, Brigade managers wrote to investors.
This year's losses put the fund on course to post its first
down year since the financial crisis and have prompted the
fund's managers to re-order the portfolio. Since it was launched
in 2009, the fund has delivered an average 9.3 percent every
year.
"We have made a handful of portfolio changes," the firm
wrote in the document, adding "We have trimmed some of our
triple-C exposure, added to higher quality sectors such as
financials and healthcare, reduced our lower-rated energy and
utilities exposure and added to select retail names that have
been caught up in the drawdown."
At the same time, a bet on supermarket chain Roundy's bonds
and loans helped the portfolio after the company said it would
sell itself to its bigger rival Krogers.
Hedge fund managers often try to keep their returns and
investor documents secret because the funds are private.
Recently there has been great interest in how credit funds are
performing after a sharp sell off in junk bonds battered the
industry, prompting mutual fund firm Third Avenue to liquidate
its Focused Credit Fund and hedge fund Lucidus Capital Partners
to shut down this month.
Brigade, which oversees a total of $16.5 billion in assets
for pension funds and wealthy investors, requires clients to
invest at least $5 million in the opportunistic credit fund and
pay a 5 percent penalty if they want to get out within the first
year of making their investment.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Diane Craft)