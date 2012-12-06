LONDON Dec 6 Some of the world's top
computer-driven hedge funds are buying exchange memberships to
trade directly on the biggest commodities and financial futures
markets, saving on the sizeable commissions normally paid to
brokers.
Eager to improve returns and keep details of their 'black
box' trading strategies as secret as possible, so-called CTA
(commodity trading advisor) funds are buying exchange membership
seats for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
These include Winton Capital, one of the world's largest
with $29 billion of assets, and Cantab Capital with $4.5
billion.
Direct membership allows these funds, which can make
hundreds of trades a day, to dodge broker commissions which
often run into tens of thousands of dollars a week for the most
active funds, one futures broker said.
Cambridge-based quantitative fund Cantab Capital said it
spent in September more than $1 million on three seats at the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the world's largest futures
market, where it puts through at least half of its trades.
"We estimated what we have executed over the past year and
worked out that we would make back the cost of the three seats
in less than six months," said founding partner Ewan Kirk.
"There is a lot of talk about trading costs at the moment
and everybody should be focused on getting the lowest cost
possible."
Winton became a member of the CME last July, according to a
notice on the CME Group's website. Winton declined to
comment.
Broker revenues have been boosted in recent years by the
rapid growth of the CTA industry, which more than doubled in
size between 2009 and 2011 to $188 billion, according to Hedge
Fund Research.
But if more hedge funds were to take up exchange membership
the largest futures brokers could lose tens of millions of
dollars in commissions.
The world's top futures brokers include Goldman Sachs
, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS
and Newedge - owned by Societe Generale and Credit
Agricole.
These firms declined to comment on the trend. A spokeswoman
for the CME Group also declined to comment.
CTA funds, which can trade on anything from currencies to
orange juice futures, are particularly interested in the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade and the New York
Mercantile Exchange, all owned by CME Group.
"The big CTAs are seriously considering it. It's probably to
do with costs and there's an element of secrecy as well," said
Stephen Piron, director of hedge fund consultancy BrightSun
Group, which works with CTAs.
Membership at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange currently
costs about $465,000 based on the last seat sale registered, on
November 2 this year.
A seat at the Chicago Board of Trade might cost $295,000
while membership at the New York Mercantile Exchange comes in at
about $310,000, according to recent sales reported on the
exchanges' websites.
Typically members pay $0.25 per trade to deal foreign
exchange futures on the CME compared with $1 for non-members
while members pay $0.05 to trade U.S. Treasury futures on the
CBOT against $0.50 for non-members, according to published rate
schedules.
The savings are negligible for low volume traders but black
box hedge funds churning out many thousands of trades a day can
save tens of thousands of dollars each month.
Historically hedge funds have rarely bought membership of
exchanges, despite fears that details of their trades - which
can be bulky and take hours to execute - can leak from their
brokers into the market and hand an advantage to rivals.
Funds have been put off by the high up-front cost of
exchange seats and the fact that trades are spread over hundreds
of markets globally, meaning they would have take out membership
at dozens of exchanges.
But their spending power has been growing thanks to an
influx of investor cash in recent years on the back of strong
investment performances during the 2008 market chaos, which has
seen some large CTAs balloon in size.
"It all depends on size," said Cantab's Kirk. "If you're a
$100 million fund with one guy in a garage you don't care. But
if you're a fund with, I'd say more than $1 billion, then I'd be
surprised if you are not at least considering membership."