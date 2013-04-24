NEW YORK, April 24 Hedge fund manager James
Chanos told CNBC on Wednesday that he was still betting against
the shares of computer-makers Dell and Hewlett-Packard
.
Chanos, noted for predicting the downfall of Enron and more
recently a vocal bear on the Chinese economy, told CNBC that the
"PC (personal computer) business is falling apart" and the
industry faces structural problems.
"The real structural issue is these companies are behind the
eight-ball," Chanos said. "The secular story has not gone away."
Chanos, who is president and founder of short-selling firm
Kynikos Associates, has criticized Hewlett Packard for failing
to keep up with competitors in the mobile and cloud computing
space.
The hedge fund manager said his roughly $6 billion firm had
gotten out of its Dell trade last year, then began to short the
stock again in 2013. If a hedge fund manager is short a stock,
he believes its price will fall.
"I shorted into the deal," Chanos said, referring to a $24.4
billion deal to take the company private for $13.65 a share.
"I'm puzzled as a financial analyst and a business analyst
why this is an attractive deal," he added, noting that Dell's
"cash flow is plummeting."
He said his New York-based firm has a small long position in
iPad maker Apple Inc, and added he had never shorted
that technology company.
Chanos also told CNBC that nutritional supplement company
Herbalife is "not a viable business long-term."
Herbalife has been at the center of a war-of-words between
two well-known hedge fund managers William Ackman and Carl
Icahn, who are short and long the stock respectively.
Chanos, who had a short position in Herbalife in 2012 and
closed out position in the fourth quarter, said the "multi-level
marketing model is flawed."