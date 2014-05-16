(Adds Breakingviews link)
LAS VEGAS May 16 Prominent hedge fund manager
Jim Chanos on Friday called Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
the most dangerous figure in Asia, citing his plans to rearm his
country.
Abe could destabilize the region more than what any Chinese
leaders are doing, said Chanos, who heads Kynikos Associates, at
the SkyBridge Alternatives Conference here. He was responding
when asked to name the most dangerous person in Asia.
While Abe is well known for his economic stimulus plans, he
is also seen as a hard-line nationalist who stands up to
regional powers.
Chanos has long talked publicly about his bet against China,
arguing that it is suffering from a real estate bubble.
He joked that the country is the only important power that
knows its growth rate for the coming year on January 1.
Chanos, who recently sent a research team to China, pointed
out the rows of empty buildings in the country's second and
third tier cities. "That shows just what a construction site
China is."
Jin Liqun, chairman of the supervisory board of China
Investment Corp, said he worries about excessive property
development in the country's smaller cities as well.
But Chanos did say that China's crackdown on corruption is
now "serious and pervasive."
Jim O'Neill, a longtime Goldman Sachs economist who coined
the phrase BRICS for emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India
and China, said the election of Narendra Modi in India is the
most important potential positive for India in 30 years.
"He has a huge mandate," he said about Modi, a Hindu
nationalist who was elected prime minister.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang)