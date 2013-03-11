By Laurence Fletcher
| LONDON, March 11
LONDON, March 11 China's antitrust regulator
could become the new best friend of hedge funds seeking to
profit from the unpredictability of the youngest of the world's
main watchdogs.
The country's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) is becoming a
key player in global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as
increasing activity brings more deals within its remit, such as
Glencore's takeover of miner Xstrata and
advertising group Dentsu's purchase of Aegis.
Though MOFCOM is viewed by some investors as hard to read
and open to political interference, its opaqueness has created
uncertainty that some eagle-eyed hedge funds are pouncing on.
For instance, funds have cranked up their bets on
commodities group Glencore's protracted attempt to seal
its $35 billion takeover of Xstrata in recent weeks.
Approval from MOFCOM is needed because of Glencore's share
of China's concentrate imports and is the final hurdle for the
deal. While approval is likely, albeit with some potential
conditions attached, the process has dragged on much longer than
many had expected.
"People thought Glencore-Xstrata would be approved in
December. It does create an opportunity," said a manager at a
leading fund that trades M&A deals. "MOFCOM has a very low rate
of rejecting anything. We have a good-sized bet on the deal
today."
ATTRACTIVE SPREADS
Glencore last week said that MOFCOM was investigating areas
including the supply of copper concentrate, the raw material for
copper smelters, among other markets, but CEO Ivan Glasenberg
said he is optimistic that approval will be given soon.
Funds have been attracted by the so-called spread - the gap
between the deal price and the current share price. This spread,
which funds can exploit, has widened to almost 2 percent.
While small in absolute terms, hedge funds that specialise
in profiting from tiny inefficiencies around mergers and
acquisitions - usually by buying shares in the target company
and betting the price of the acquirer will fall - can view such
a return as highly lucrative.
A 2 percent spread, for instance, equates to a 12 percent
annualised return if a fund has to wait two months for the
profits, and 24 percent if the deal takes only a month to be
completed.
While hedge funds tend to dislike uncertainties around deals
that are hard to analyse, they are quick to pounce on situations
where nervousness among other investors creates investment
bargains.
"MOFCOM has appeared in everyone's deals over the past few
years," said the manager of the fund trading in M&A deals.
"China is a bit newer to anti-trust approvals, so the process is
not as defined."
HUNGRY FOR MORE
MOFCOM, the only such regulator to take national industrial
policy into consideration when making its decisions, has blocked
only one deal since anti-monopoly laws came into force in 2008 -
Coca-Cola's planned purchase of juice producer Huiyuan
in 2009.
Lionel Melka, partner at Paris-based Bernheim, Dreyfus & Co,
who traded the deal last year but later sold out, took a new
position in the Glencore deal at the end of January and has
gradually increased it since then.
"I'd like to increase it (further) but we can't because of
(the fund's) risk management ... most people are at full
capacity," Melka told Reuters.
He said he expects MOFCOM to grant approval before the end
of the month and the deal to close in the first week of April.
Melka is also betting on Dentsu's acquisition of marketing
group Aegis, another deal that has been waiting for MOFCOM
approval. Hedge fund Magnetar Financial also owns Aegis shares.
The deadline for the completion of the deal was pushed back
last month to March 28 from February 28, citing MOFCOM's review.
"MOFCOM aren't used to this process. The U.S. and Europe
have lots of experience and lots of people to look at
transactions," Melka said. "MOFCOM needs to hire more people and
put in more resources."