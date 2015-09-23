By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, Sept 23
BOSTON, Sept 23 Hao Capital, a small hedge fund
specializing in Chinese stocks, has done something nearly
unheard of in this year's up-and-down market: doubling
investors' money.
The 1-year-old fund has posted a 97.8 percent year-to-date
gain resulting from long positions on appliance companies, short
bets on the solar industry, and a reluctance to join the hordes
that rushed into China A shares before they crashed in August,
according to investors and documents seen by Reuters.
Now the fund, run by electronics engineer Zhang Hao, may be
looking at the beaten-down Chinese stock market as a buying
opportunity that could burnish his gains in the fourth quarter,
according to a note he wrote to investors in August.
"We should be buying as the market falls," he wrote. "Cheap
valuations represent the greatest opportunity for the Fund."
The MSCI China index was down 11.5 percent for the first
eight months of 2015 after an 11.7 percent drop in August more
than wiped out gains from earlier in the year, according to a
Hao Capital investment document.
Hao's nearly triple-digit returns have left rivals in the
dust. The average China-oriented fund has yielded 1.09 percent
during the first eight months of 2015, after big losses in
August, data from industry tracker eVestment shows.
Hao's returns of 132.5 percent since he started the fund in
August 2014 have drawn investor money, helping more than triple
its size to $212 million on Aug. 31 from $67 million on Feb. 28.
China funds, tracked by eVestment, oversee roughly $14.4
billion overall. Investor demand has been high this year, with
about $1.4 billion in new money flowing in.
Audiences have flocked to Hao's frequent speaking
engagements in Asia, some of which are organized by the fund's
prime broker, Deutsche Bank AG.
But he rarely talks publicly about his specific bets.
"There are quite some investors in this part of the world
that fancy these kinds of managers regardless of
transparencies," said one Asian investor.
SHORTING SOLAR
Two people invested in the fund said Hao had mentioned long
bets on appliance makers Haier Electronics Group Co
and Gree Electric Appliances Inc, and short bets in
solar, where stocks have tumbled along with the broader energy
markets. For example, shares of China's LDK Solar Co,
which is traded in the United States, have fallen about 90
percent in the last 52 weeks.
"This fund has made money on both the long and the short
side, and the manager has been very excited about short
positions in the solar industry, which he did not name," said
one investor who is not permitted to discuss managers publicly.
In August, when the fund lost 9.5 percent against a broader
market decline, Hao told investors that short bets contributed a
7.63 percent gain to the portfolio, while long positions cost it
17.14 percent. That compares with May, when longs added 9.4
percent and shorts added 6.02 percent, documents show.
An instinct for avoiding the pack may also have helped Hao's
fund outpace rivals.
In May, the fund manager told investors he sidestepped some
of the frenzied buying in Chinese A shares because he was
worried about the emotional nature of individual investors who
made up more than three-quarters of that trading volume.
"From a cultural perspective, these investors are less prone
to logical thinking, and prefer stories of a company to its
market value calculation," the manager wrote.
The fund, which has offices in Shanghai and Hong Kong,
declined to comment for this story.
Hao has promised clients of Hao Capital returns of 30
percent a year by finding "significantly mispriced targets,"
investor documents seen by Reuters show.
He said he makes a few big bets on large- and mega-cap
companies, buys a good chunk of Chinese stocks traded in Hong
Kong and in the United States, and sees some companies as ripe
for a fall.
Hao received a master's degree in electronic engineering at
Tsinghua University and most recently worked as an analyst at
boutique fund manager Prime Capital Management.
