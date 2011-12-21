* China hedge funds down 12.5 percent this year
* Dragon Billion, Ariose, Zeal among outliers
* Shorting China property and auto and high cash levels help
By Nishant Kumar and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Dec 21 Hedge funds betting
against China have earned outsized returns this year
by shorting mainly property and auto stocks and
positioning their portfolios to benefit from a feared
hard-landing by the world's second-biggest economy.
The winners include the $1.7 billion Dragon Billion China
Fund, which returned 13.5 percent up to end-October, and the $60
million Ariose China Growth Fund, which gained 35 percent,
according to sources familiar with the funds' performance.
Zeal China Fund, managed by former Value Partners fund
manager Jacky Choi, is up 7.2 percent, according to data
compiled by Reuters, while China bear Hugh Hendry's 'China
short' fund has gained more than 52 per cent so far this year,
according to a Financial Times report.
That contrasts with a near 25 percent slump in Hong
Kong-listed Chinese shares up to the end of
November and a 12.5 percent drop in the Eurekahedge Greater
China index which is heading for its second-worst year on
record.
"Those who outperformed the greatest really came in with the
most bearish view," said Joseph Pacini, head of alternative
investments in Asia for J.P. Morgan Private Bank.
Short-sellers make money by borrowing stocks and selling
them in the hope that their prices will decline, allowing them
to buy the shares at a lower price and pocket the difference.
The money was made through shorting stocks in sectors such
as property, auto and railroads, some opportunistic shorts in
the consumer sector and being tactful with cash exposures,
industry executives said.
"They were viewing a hard-landing type of scenario in China
and held, in some cases, 30-50 percent cash with very very low
gross exposure and even negative net exposure," said Pacini, who
helps wealthy clients invest in hedge funds.
TOUGH YEAR
The top Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong have plunged this
year on fears of a global downturn, accounting scandals at
U.S.-listed Chinese firms and a mountain of local government
debt, raising worries on the health of Chinese banks.
That has left a majority of the hedge funds, which typically
maintain long-biased portfolios, exposed to the fall in the
share market, leading to sharp losses.
"The outperformers were adept at getting their shorts right,
and recognizing the limited opportunity to capitalize on market
momentum," said Harvey Twomey, head of prime brokerage
distribution for Deutsche Bank in the Asia-Pacific.
"Put simply it was a year for staying close to shore."
China's closed capital markets don't offer enough ways to
hedge bets. One way for foreign investors to sidestep altogether
the risk of taking bets on individual stocks is to use low-cost
exchange-traded funds, an increasingly popular tool when it
comes to playing emerging markets.
Popular China-related ETFs include the iShares China A50
and the DB X-trackers CSI300 ETF in Hong
Kong and the iShares FTSE China 25 in the United States.
Of these the first two are 'synthetic' ETFs that give
investors access to China's onshore markets through a swap
contract rather than direct exposure while the U.S.-listed ETF
invests in Hong Kong-listed shares.
HONG KONG ROUTE
The favoured route for investors to hedge bets is through
Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong which boasts one of Asia's
most developed securities borrowing and lending (SBL) markets.
SBL desks at investment banks arrange stock loans for
investors looking to short-sell by tapping custodian banks that
hold large quantities of shares on behalf of institutions or
trying to locate supply in the banks' own books.
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission has stood firm
on allowing short-selling to continue even as peers in Asia and
in Europe issued bans earlier this year in a bid to arrest
heightened volatility in financial markets. The SFC has
tightened disclosures around short-selling but, like in 2008,
has resisted calls to ban it outright.
That and fears of a hard-landing in China in the second-half
of the year combined to encourage some hedge funds to build
sizeable, and eventually profitable, bearish bets with the most
aggressive activity seen in China's red-hot property sector.
With the government's clampdown on stubbornly high prices
taking a toll on transaction volumes and land sales, a key
source of revenue for local governments, short-sellers
positioned for continued pain for developers.
Shares in China Overseas Land & Investment, the
largest mainland developer by market value, saw nearly a third
of all trading in August and September on the short side.
Over the third quarter, China Overseas shares fell 32 percent
compared with a 21 percent drop for the Hang Seng index.
But a rush to short-sell pushed the cost of borrowing shares
to extreme levels spurring sharp short-covering-driven rallies.
For example, the cost of borrowing shares of China Overseas Land
& Investment hit 7 percent a year in November compared with a
the usual 1-2 percent.
Still, funds that got in early and managed to avoid some or
all of the squeeze have easily outperformed peers and the
broader market.
U.S. investors, in particular, also turned attention to
Chinese corporate governance issues after a spate of allegations
around Sino-Forest, Longtop Financial and
Internet-related companies sparked a heavy selloff in those
names.
"The China fund managers spend a lot of time in channel
checks and often are the first ones to discover any
irregularities," Pacini of J.P. Morgan said.
"Those are some bigger winners as well this year."