By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Sept 4 China-focused hedge funds
suffered record losses in the past three months and were
overtaken by their Japan-themed peers as this year's best
performers, leaving them at risk of a surge in redemptions.
China hedge funds, which collectively manage $21.5 billion
in assets, posted a 17.9 percent loss for June-August, the worst
ever for a three-month period, amid a rout in Chinese stock
markets, data from hedge fund tracker Eurekahedge shows.
Some managers were caught out by the extent of the selloff
in China, re-entering the market prematurely.
"Many managers thought the collapse had nearly ended when it
was just midway through and they increased exposure
significantly then hammered," said Theodore Qi Shou,
chief investment officer of Hong Kong-based Skybound Capital,
who invests in hedge funds.
Funds' failure to protect investors' capital could see them
face fresh pressure to justify their higher fees.
"I certainly expect that many investors will be rethinking
their China strategy," said Peter Douglas, founder of
Singapore-based hedge fund consultant GFIA.
"Being the world's second-largest economy and a geopolitical
powerhouse is all well and good, but this is, in capital market
terms, still a fairly early stage emerging market and I think a
lot of investors had forgotten that."
Losses over the past three months eroded funds' gains
earlier in the year. Chinese funds were up only 3.6 percent year
to date by the end of August, overtaken by Japan hedge funds
which returned 6.3 percent in the first eight months of 2015,
making them the best-performing regional group globally,
Eurekahedge said.
There were exceptions, such as the Ariose China Growth Fund
and Tairen China Fund, both of which made money betting stocks
would fall.
China's stock markets are down nearly 40
percent since mid-June and Chinese funds of all stripes have
been hammered by the rout that saw hundreds of stocks suspended,
curbs on short selling and guidance to buy and not sell from the
government, which raised questions over its reform efforts.
As a result, investor interest in China hedge funds has
already started to fade.
Eurekahedge estimates net inflows fell to $376 million in
July, from more than $800 million in May.
Exact withdrawals from hedge funds in August will be known
in the coming months as these funds allow only monthly or
quarterly redemptions.
In the broader industry, investors withdrew a net $2.8
billion from offshore China-focused equity mutual and exchange
traded funds in July, data from industry tracker Thomson Reuters
Lipper showed.
"It will take time for investors' and fund managers'
confidence in China to return to positive and stable sentiment,
especially with some managers having had to suspend fund
investments and redemptions," said Miranda Ademaj, chief
executive of hedge fund investor Skënderbeg Alternative.
MOUNTING LOSSES
Among funds hardest hit was the Quam China Focus hedge fund.
It was up 60 percent by the end of May but is now nursing a 1.2
percent loss this year after sliding almost 21 percent last
month through Aug. 28, data seen by Reuters showed.
Other losers in August included the $2 billion Golden China
Fund, which lost 8.9 percent, and the Zeal China Fund, which
fell 4.6 percent, the data showed.
A bias towards small and mid-cap stocks, a failure to hedge
and some forced unwinding of short bets on signals from local
authorities contributed to the poor performance, said Shou at
Skybound Capital.
Those who bet on prices falling early won out.
They included specialist short-sellers Ariose China Growth
Fund and Tairen China Fund, which both gained 8 percent through
July, letters to investors seen by Reuters showed.
(Editing by Simon Jessop and Susan Fenton)