BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda sees bad loans rising to 450-460 bln rupees by March 2018
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
BOSTON, April 1 Cider Mill Investments joined the $2.9 trillion hedge fund industry on Friday when founder Tom Wilcox officially began trading the newly established firm's $150 million in assets on April Fool's day after years of managing his personal money.
"Today marks the first day of investing outside capital for Cider Mill Investments," Wilcox wrote in a letter dated April 1 and seen by Reuters. He told investors that he has commitments of $400 million. The firm will focus on selecting global stocks and Wilcox said current volatile market conditions coupled with the firm's smaller size should work in its favor.
A spokeswoman for Cider Mill declined to comment.
For Wilcox the launch marks a return to the hyper competitive hedge fund world where he had been the heir apparent at Chris Shumway's $9 billion Shumway Capital until the firm closed in 2011. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about the number of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.