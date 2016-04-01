BOSTON, April 1 Cider Mill Investments joined the $2.9 trillion hedge fund industry on Friday when founder Tom Wilcox officially began trading the newly established firm's $150 million in assets on April Fool's day after years of managing his personal money.

"Today marks the first day of investing outside capital for Cider Mill Investments," Wilcox wrote in a letter dated April 1 and seen by Reuters. He told investors that he has commitments of $400 million. The firm will focus on selecting global stocks and Wilcox said current volatile market conditions coupled with the firm's smaller size should work in its favor.

A spokeswoman for Cider Mill declined to comment.

For Wilcox the launch marks a return to the hyper competitive hedge fund world where he had been the heir apparent at Chris Shumway's $9 billion Shumway Capital until the firm closed in 2011. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sandra Maler)