By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, June 22
largest hedge funds, is planning to launch a new equities
largest hedge funds, is planning to launch a new equities
business based on the West Coast that will be run by a former
top executive who is returning to the firm after a few years
away, a person familiar with the plan said.
Jeff Runnfeldt is scheduled to start in July and eventually
head a group of 10 trading teams based in San Francisco, said
the person, who is not permitted to discuss the matter publicly
because Citadel's portfolios are private.
The move marks a big development in the life of Kenneth
Griffin's $26 billion firm as it has collected big profits from
its stock picking operation and embarks on building a new
stand-alone business for the first time in many years.
The Wall Street Journal first reported Citadel's plans.
The still unnamed group, expected to begin operations later
this year, is expected to put roughly $1 billion in assets to
work, making investments in healthcare, industrials, financials,
media and telecommunications among others.
Runnfeldt left Chicago-based Citadel in 2012, having been
one of a three executives running the firm's global equities
unit.
The Global Equities Fund has been one of its brightest stars
recently, returning 23.4 percent in 2014, when hedge funds
gained roughly 4 percent on average. Since January, it gained
roughly 9 percent, again beating the roughly 4 percent gain
averaged by funds.
Citadel's strong performance was reflected in last year's
$1.3 billion payday for Griffin, who launched his trading career
from his Harvard dormitory in the 1980s. Griffin beat out rivals
as the industry's best paid manager, according to Institutional
Investors' Alpha rankings.
The performance also underscores how Citadel has come
roaring back after the 2008 financial crisis, when its flagship
funds lost roughly 50 percent.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)