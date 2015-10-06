NEW YORK Oct 6 The ripple effects from this
summer's global financial market turmoil have claimed two more
victims this week, most recently Bain Capital's Absolute Return
Capital hedge fund.
Bain Capital told investors in a letter Tuesday that its
$2.2 billion Absolute Return Capital (ARC), which manages assets
in fixed income, equity, commodity and currency markets, is
"winding down" and returning capital to investors.
The ARC fund was down 14.8 percent this year through August,
which would be its worst year since inception in 2004, according
to two sources familiar with the matter. By comparison, the HFRX
Macro/CTA Index is down 1.79 percent through Oct. 2.
"As you know, the environment for global macro
fundamentals-based trading continues to be challenging," Bain
Capital told clients. "That factor, combined with the lack of
certainty over when a recovery will take hold, led us to
conclude that the time was right to return capital to you."
Global macro is a hedge fund strategy that aims to profit
from large economic and political changes in various countries
by specializing in bets on interest rates, sovereign bonds and
currencies, among other security types.
Investors over the last decade in ARC include, according to
public tax filings: Liliuokalani Trust, Robert and Myra Kraft
Family Foundation, The Annie E. Casey Foundation and The
Zellerbach Family Foundation.
A spokesman for Bain Capital did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
Armored Wolf LLC, the global macro hedge fund run by former
Pimco Managing Director John Brynjolfsson, will be shuttering in
the coming months and will become a small family office,
Brynjolfsson told Reuters on Monday.
Armored Wolf, based in Irvine, California, has about $250
million in assets under management, down from roughly $1 billion
in early 2013, Brynjolfsson said.
"We were short oil and long the U.S. dollar, so we fared
better than the broad asset class, though the tide of broader
market price declines ultimately left us swimming upstream,"
Brynjolfsson, Armored Wolf's chief investment officer, said in
an interview.
There are some funds bucking the trend. Two hedge funds run
by Brazilian investment firm Gávea Investimentos Ltda rose in
September, rebounding from losses last year, as bets on
declining Brazilian and Asian asset prices helped offset
expectations of gains in some Mexican and Indian investments.
Last month, the firm's Gávea Fund and the higher-risk Gávea
Fund Plus returned an estimated 1.61 percent and 2.45 percent,
respectively, the lowest in three months, a letter to investors
said on Tuesday. The funds ended last month with $568 million
and $124 million, respectively, in assets under management.
Gávea, which was founded by former Brazilian central bank
president Arminio Fraga in 2003, cut risk exposure last month.
(Reporting By Lawrence Delevingne and Jennifer Ablan; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)