NEW YORK, Sept 13 More financial executives are
decamping to Florida for lower taxes, real estate investor Barry
Sternlicht said on Tuesday, revealing that he is one of those
who recently made the move.
"There's a massive exodus from Connecticut," Sternlicht
said, naming himself and billionaire hedge fund manager Paul
Tudor Jones as the most high-profile recent departees, at the
CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference on
Tuesday. Sternlicht said, without naming anyone, many Wall
Street workers were doing the same thing.
"As of July 1," Sternlicht said, "I've become a resident of
Florida." Asked whether his departure was fueled by high taxes,
he said "Yeah."
Sternlicht, who runs Starwood Capital Group, joins
billionaire hedge fund managers David Tepper and Paul Tudor
Jones in becoming residents of the so-called Sunshine State,
which has no personal income or estate taxes. Tepper moved from
New Jersey late last year, according to filings, and Jones moved
from Connecticut, according to a filing. Tepper's Appaloosa
Management is now also Florida based, but Tudor Investment Corp
is still headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Previously Edward Lampert's ESL Investments moved from
Connecticut to Florida, and Mark Spitznagel's Universa
Investments moved its headquarters to Florida from California,
also a high-tax state.
Business development groups in South Florida have
aggressively courted Northeastern investors in recent years.
Still, Florida is not close to rivaling New York and
Connecticut, which have by far the most hedge fund managers and
firms.
Sternlicht lived for years in Connecticut, a hub for hedge
funds and home to wealthy Wall Street bankers and investors.
Now looking back at his former home state, Sternlicht said
that it is being seriously hurt by high tax rates that are
prompting many people to make a lifestyle decision and move.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lawrence Delevingne;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)