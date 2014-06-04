By Barani Krishnan
| NEW YORK, June 4
NEW YORK, June 4 Famed cocoa trader Anthony
Ward's niche commodities fund is up 28 percent through April,
after riding the bull run in arabica coffee as a drought in
Brazil, the world's No. 1 producer, raised concerns about
tightening supplies.
The gains by Armajaro Asset Management's CC+ fund, which
focuses on cocoa and coffee, is its best so far in five years
after a 42-percent return in 2009, letters to investors seen by
Reuters showed.
In two months, arabica prices almost doubled hitting
two-year highs above $2 per lb in April.
"Coffee price movements continued to command attention with
the market almost immediately attacking the previous highs," the
British hedge fund manager wrote in CC+'s investor letter for
April, released in recent days.
In a February letter issued by the hedge fund, the cocoa
market was deemed "comparatively sleepy" by Ward, who was dubbed
"Choco-Finger" in 2010 for his massive bets in cocoa.
It is not clear how the CC+ performed in May when arabica
sank 13 percent, notching up its biggest monthly loss since
September 2011, as investors booked profits.
The recent double-digit gains compare with the fund's mere
2-percent rise in 2013. New York cocoa prices rose 20 percent
last year as traders worried about a looming deficit. Arabica
sank as Brazil was expected to produce a bumper crop.
The CC+, a mid-sized unit in Armajaro Asset Management's
stable of six hedge funds, has historically represented about 20
percent of the group's assets, which now stand at less than $1
billion, people familiar with the situation said. Armajaro
declined comment.
Ward's gains in coffee come as other commodity hedge funds
struggle. Despite a polar vortex that swept energy prices
sharply higher in the first quarter, few hedge funds in natural
gas made money in that period.
On Wednesday, London-based Schroders said it was closing its
Opus commodity fund, citing a "challenging
market".
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Grant McCool)