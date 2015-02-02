BOSTON Feb 2 Billionaire Steven A. Cohen, who
oversees only his personal fortune after decades of running one
of the world's biggest hedge funds, wants to recruit newly
minted college graduates into his army of hundreds of investment
professionals.
Less than 16 months after Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors
pleaded guilty to insider trading charges, the successor firm,
Point72 Asset Management, is shifting its focus from hiring
seasoned investors to bringing in talent that it can shape
in-house, a spokesman for the firm said.
The $10 billion firm, which employs 850 people, including
350 investment professionals, expects a new website, Point72.com
to help recruiting.
At the same time, Cohen, 58, is not looking for outside
clients, his spokesman Mark Herr said in an e-mail, noting that
the website makes clear on every page that the firm is a family
office. SAC was prohibited from managing outside capital and
invests only Cohen's personal fortune.
Cohen's style of stock picking has always been labor
intensive and the firm has long had been among the industry's
largest, with staffing near current levels. But as employees
leave, some to start their own hedge funds, Cohen is looking to
replace them with industry newcomers.
"We've launched a campus recruiting program for
undergraduates unique among hedge funds," Herr wrote.
Cohen traditionally hired analysts and portfolio managers
with long resumes who had often worked at other hedge funds to
deliver the 25 percent average annual return that attracted
scores of big-name investors to SAC.
At Point72, Herr said, three-quarters of the firm's
portfolio managers are now "homegrown" compared with seven years
ago, when 80 percent joined from elsewhere. Last year Point72
hired 78 analysts.
Many of Cohen's long-time employees, including Sol Kumin and
Gabe Plotkin, have left and are launching their own hedge funds,
where they can collect management and incentive fees.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler)