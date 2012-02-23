BOSTON Feb 23 When hedge fund industry titan Steven A. Cohen next roots for his hometown New York Mets baseball team he will have skin in the game as one of the team's newly minted minority owners.

The billionaire trader, known for delivering strong and steady returns at his $14 billion SAC Capital Advisors, has bought a small stake in the team for $20 million, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

A spokesman for Cohen declined to comment.

Cohen's interest in Major League Baseball has been growing for months. He is currently in the running to buy the bankrupt Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, and he first flirted with the Mets a year ago when he considered buying a larger stake in the team. Should he win the bid for the Dodgers, he would be required to liquidate his minority stake in the Mets.

Cohen is one of a handful of minority owners who have swooped in to aid the cash-strapped Mets after a deal to sell a bigger stake to hedge fund manager David Einhorn for $200 million fell apart last year.