LONDON Jan 20 London-based hedge fund COMAC Capital is returning external capital to investors after suffering losses mainly caused by last week's surprise jump in the value of the Swiss franc, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

COMAC Global Macro Fund Ltd, managed $1.2 billion, as at the end of last month, according to an investor newsletter seen by Reuters. However, it lost 8 percent last week, according to the sources.

A spokesman for COMAC declined to comment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Greg Mahlich)