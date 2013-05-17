* Money managers pull $1.4bln from COMEX gold in May 14 week
* Traders see another $200 to $300 drop in gold price
(Updates with paragraphs 13 and 14 on outflow from gold ETPs)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 17 Hedge funds and other big
speculators in commodities have started selling gold in a big
way, trade data showed on Friday, just a month after they had
supported the precious metal amid a record tumble in its price.
Money managers, including hedge funds, pulled $1.4 billion
from the U.S. gold futures market for the week ended May 14 by
trimming their net long positions in the metal, according to
Reuters calculations of data released by the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC).
Just a month ago, CFTC data showed hedge funds had added to
their net long positions in U.S. gold futures despite a record
loss in bullion prices at that time due to a broad commodities
selloff triggered by global economic worries.
The spot price of gold fell to below $1,340 an ounce in
mid-April, losing over 8 percent or more than $125 in a single
day. The selloff was mitigated by buying support later in the
week from consumers attracted to the drop in prices for gold
bars, coins, nuggets and jewelry. Gold futures then shot back
up, to above $1,400.
Since then, they've fallen again, closing on Friday at below
$1,365 an ounce.
"I think hedge funds have begun accepting the fact that
deflation is a bigger threat to the U.S. economy now than
inflation. So, the argument of owning gold as an inflation hedge
no longer holds water," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive at New
York-based investment advisory Sarhan Capital.
Open interest, a measure of market liquidity, fell more than
3 percent in the week to May 14 for gold contracts traded by
money managers on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile
Exchange, the CFTC data showed.
In terms of actual contracts, the net long position held by
money managers fell 10,043 to 39,216. Based on COMEX closing
prices for May 14, Reuters calculations showed a net outflow of
about $1.4 billion from the drop.
In mid-April, after hedge funds had rushed in to buy gold,
open interest for the precious metal on COMEX jumped by a
staggering 24 percent.
On Friday, gold fell for a seventh straight session, its
longest losing streak in four years, as the dollar rose to the
highest since 2008 after some Federal Reserve officials said the
central bank should end its stimulus for the U.S. economy.
Ultra low interest rates and hundreds of billions of dollars
of Fed stimulus money have fueled higher prices for gold and
other commodities over the past 3 years.
This year, gold's safe-haven lure been dulled by improving
U.S. economic data, which included a May reading for consumer
sentiment that stood at a near six-year high. Money has also
been rotating out of gold into equity markets as U.S. stock
prices hit record highs.
Exchange-traded products in gold - investment vehicles that
give investors exposure to bullion through issuing securities
backed by the physical metal - have seen huge outflows this
year.
The largest, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, reported an
outflow of another 5.7 tonnes on Thursday, bringing the drop in
its holdings this week to more than 10 tonnes.
Some traders expect the current sell-off in gold to not let
up until the market loses between $200 and $300 more. That would
push prices to levels last seen in the first quarter of 2010.
"With a few more hard losing sessions, we could be down to
between $1,050 and $1,100. It could happen over two weeks or it
could happen in a couple of days if the market plunges $100 a
dip," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader at
Integrated Brokerage Services in Chicago.
