NEW YORK Jan 12 Conatus Capital Management,
David Stemerman's $2 billion hedge fund firm, has revamped its
top management after the departure of its president, Kevin
Burke.
Burke left at the end of 2015, according to people familiar
with the situation, a year when Conatus' stock-focused funds
notched double-digit percentage gains but the firm continued to
suffer from lower levels of capital.
Burke's management and fundraising duties have largely been
taken on by Julie Trent, who has been named chief operating
officer. She joined Greenwich, Connecticut-based Conatus late
last year as head of marketing and investor relations from
Julian Robertson's Tiger Management, where she held a similar
role. And John Cunningham has been appointed chief financial
officer; he held the same position at Two Sigma Investments.
Spokesmen for Tiger Management and Two Sigma declined to
comment. Burke, who joined Conatus at its founding in 2007 and
whose plans were unclear, did not respond to a request for
comment.
The changes follow a period of lower assets under
management. Conatus, led by former Lone Pine Capital portfolio
manager Stemerman, grew to run about $3 billion by the start of
2014. But its main stock-focused hedge funds fell slightly over
the year, according to a report by industry publication Alpha.
That negative performance apparently prompted some clients to
pull their money, reducing assets to slightly more than $2
billion by Dec. 31, 2014, according to a regulatory filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Firm assets still stand at about $2 billion today, according
to a person familiar with the situation. But assets could snap
back following strong investment performance in 2015. Conatus'
funds gained between 10 percent and 13 percent for the year,
according to people familiar with the performance. The average
hedge fund in the category, as represented by the Absolute
Return U.S. Equity Index, fell 1.1 percent over 2015. The S&P
500 Index gained 1.4 percent, including dividends.
The 33-person firm also launched a new fund in 2015 for
clients who want to focus on so-called "long" investments. Longs
are bets on stocks gaining in value, as opposed to the
traditional "long-short" strategy of also betting on their
decline, or going short. The Conatus Capital Long Opportunities
strategy managed $160.2 million as of February 28, 2015,
according to a filing with the SEC. A December 2015 filing noted
an additional $11.5 million in fundraising.
The firm's top stock holdings, according to public
disclosures of its September 30 portfolio, were PayPal Holdings
, Universal Health Services and Allergan
.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Frances Kerry)