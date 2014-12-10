LONDON Dec 10 Investors' interest in hedge funds rose in December as they added more cash than they pulled out, though the net flows were lower than last month, data showed on Wednesday.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions, rose 0.43 percent in December to 149.57 points. That compared with a rise of 0.67 percent in November.

"In line with historical patterns, 2014 closes with positive net flows and slightly higher activity for both subscriptions and redemptions," said Bill Stone, chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies.

The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.

Hedge funds returns, as measured by the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index, stood at 1.1 percent in November, the data showed.

Hedge funds typically allow investments or redemptions on a monthly or quarterly basis.

