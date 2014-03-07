By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, March 7
BOSTON, March 7 After years of complaining about
high fees and lackluster returns, hedge fund investors have
something new to grumble about: It is getting harder to see even
the most basic data about what's happening with their money.
Big-name hedge funds like Third Point Capital, Paulson & Co,
Pershing Square Capital Management, and Eton Park Capital
Management have made it tougher for investors to see fund
performance, using complex password-protected websites and
putting in settings that forbid things like printing,
forwarding, and copying and pasting.
The shift comes as hedge fund managers increasingly seek to
shield their big bets and inner workings from rivals.
But for investors in hedge funds, including investors who
write reports to their own clients, the restrictions are a pain
that eats up valuable time navigating the multilayered sites and
then retyping the data that they eventually find.
"I'm giving them money to invest, and they are making it
nearly impossible for me to see what they did with it,"
complained one fund of funds manager who allocates billions to
hedge funds. He asked not to be identified for fear of angering
the managers he works with.
"Their websites are like trying to break into Fort Knox, and
it is frustrating," he added.
Daniel Loeb's Third Point, one of the industry's
top-performing and most widely watched firms, was among the most
recent to migrate. The hedge fund company started using software
called IntraLinks at the end of 2013 to tell clients how its $14
billion in assets under management fared.
IntraLinks, which counts roughly 500 hedge funds among its
users, last year launched a new cloud-based investor
communications platform, IntraLinks Investor Portals, designed
specifically for hedge funds and private equity managers.
IntraLinks also offers user access reports, letting fund
managers see who looked at the sites and when.
While popular with hedge fund managers, investors have
complained that IntraLinks is tough to navigate and clunky.
A Third Point spokeswoman said the move brought it into line
with the industry standard.
Loeb, whose flagship fund gained 4.4 percent last month,
used to be among the most free with information about his firm,
sending out emails describing performance and the firm's winners
and losers to a broad swath of people, including many who had no
money with him but might be prospective clients.
The firm does still disclose some information publicly but
is careful to give its investors more on IntraLinks.
"Managers have become increasingly opaque, in particular
activist managers," noted one Third Point investor, who asked
not to be identified for fear of angering the firm. "And this is
one of the frustrations in covering these managers."
Even firms that don't use IntraLinks have put in
restrictions on sharing documents, investors and fund managers
alike said. To fund managers the moves are designed to align
their interest with clients and protect the proprietary nature
of their portfolio, several said.
For professional investors working in an industry already
considered highly secretive, managers' newfound ways to make it
difficult to see their data is touching a raw nerve, in part
because investors poured in so much money in the last decade.
Hedge fund assets grew to $2.6 trillion from $460 billion in
2000.
Erik Gordon, who watches hedge funds as a professor of law
and business at the University of Michigan, said complaints
about funds becoming more secretive are piling up.
But he noted it is the winners, not the losers, who are
clamming up most. For example, William Ackman's Pershing Square
sends out an email with a link to let only registered users view
the numbers. After badly trailing the Standard & Poor's more
than 30 percent gain with a 9.7 percent return last year, Ackman
has reason to broadcast this year's 11.7 percent return as he
trounces the broader market and average hedge fund's 1.5 percent
gain. A spokesman declined to comment.
"Investors want to know what is going on in the funds they
have their money in but tread lightly because they don't want to
be denied access to hot managers' new funds," Gordon said.
To be sure, there are reasons hedge fund managers want to be
circumspect about their strategies, fearing any whiff of
information could tip off rivals. And many investors compromise
by agreeing not to keep hard copies of documents or sign
non-disclosure agreements if they want to know what kind of a
big bet an activist firm is building, for example.
"There are legitimate interests on both sides, and a balance
needs to be struck," said Michael Rosen, chief investment
officer at Angeles Investment Advisors.
But he adds, "having a manager say 'Just trust me' is not
acceptable."
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Jonathan Oatis)