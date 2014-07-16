Gold ticks higher, but more losses expected
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
NEW YORK Billionaire investors Carl Icahn and William Ackman made up publicly on stage at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference on Wednesday with each man praising the other.
The investors are at opposite sides of a bet on Herbalife with Icahn, the biggest shareholder, saying that he has not sold a single share of the company. Ackman, who is betting Herbalife's stock will fall, praised Icahn for standing his ground and speaking up.
The men embraced on stage and say they bond over shareholder activism.
SEOUL Hyundai Motor forecast a gradual earnings recovery after posting a smaller-than-expected 21 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales of higher-margin cars cushioned the impact of a U.S. recall and revenue decline in China.