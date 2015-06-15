By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, June 15
BOSTON, June 15 Two activist investors on Monday
urged DHI Group Inc, which offers specialized career
websites, to sell itself and said they have already spoken with
potentially interested buyers.
Barington Capital Group LP and Ancora Advisors LLC said DHI,
formerly Dice Holdings, is lagging behind its peers but could
perform better under new management.
"A sale of the company to a strategic or a private equity
buyer is the best way to maximize value for all shareholders,"
Barington's James Mitarotonda and Ancora's Fred DiSanto wrote to
DHI Board Chairman Peter Ezersky in a letter dated June 15.
"Our discussions with potential strategic and private equity
buyers indicate that there are likely to be numerous parties
interested in acquiring DHI at a premium to the company's
current stock price," the pair added in the letter, declining to
comment further on the potential buyers.
The company was not immediately available to comment.
DHI's share price, trading at $9, fell 1.31 percent on
Monday as the broader stock market was also lower. Since
January, DHI has lost roughly 10 percent of its value.
Barington and Ancora are working together in pushing for
change and said they jointly own about 4 percent of DHI's stock.
Other large investors include Sterling Capital Management LLC,
Oak Ridge Investments LLC, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and
ClearBridge LLC. DHI plans to host an investor day on Tuesday.
The two investors said the company's Dice.com technology and
engineering site does not offer substantive job postings from
Google, Uber or Facebook and is under-represented in the
high-growth Silicon Valley market.
The investors also said DHI's $186 million in stock buybacks
failed to boost the share price.
"We believe the ineffectiveness of stock buybacks to create
value for shareholders is primarily due to management's
inability to capitalize on opportunities for organic growth,"
the letter said.
Barington has returned roughly 12 percent his year, beating
the average hedge fund's 5 percent return.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Alan Crosby)