By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, June 15 Two activist investors on Monday
urged DHI Group Inc, which offers specialized career
websites, to sell itself and said they had already spoken with
potential buyers.
Barington Capital Group LP and Ancora Advisors LLC said DHI,
formerly Dice Holdings, lagged behind its peers but could
perform better under new management.
"A sale of the company to a strategic or a private equity
buyer is the best way to maximize value for all shareholders,"
Barington's James Mitarotonda and Ancora's Fred DiSanto wrote to
DHI Board Chairman Peter Ezersky in a letter dated June 15.
"Our discussions with potential strategic and private equity
buyers indicate that there are likely to be numerous parties
interested in acquiring DHI at a premium to the company's
current stock price," the pair said in the letter.
Officials at Barrington declined to provide any details on
the potential buyers.
Jennifer Milan, the company's director of investor
relations, acknowledged the letter had been received but
declined to comment on it.
The company said last week it would update investors on its
strategic initiatives at an investor day event scheduled for
Tuesday.
DHI's share price was trading at $9.06, down 0.98 percent,
on Monday, with the broader stock market also lower. Since
January, DHI has lost roughly 10 percent of its value.
Barington and Ancora are working together to push for change
and said they jointly own about 4 percent of DHI's stock.
Other large investors include Sterling Capital Management
LLC, Oak Ridge Investments LLC, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and
ClearBridge LLC.
The two investors said the company's Dice.com technology and
engineering site didn't offer substantive job postings from
Google, Uber or Facebook and were under-represented in terms of
jobs in the high-growth Silicon Valley market.
The investors also said DHI's $186 million in stock buybacks
failed to boost the share price.
"We believe the ineffectiveness of stock buybacks to create
value for shareholders is primarily due to management's
inability to capitalize on opportunities for organic growth,"
the letter said.
Barington has returned roughly 12 percent this year, beating
the average hedge fund's 5 percent return.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Alan Crosby and
Bernadette Baum)