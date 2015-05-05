BOSTON May 5 The three best paid U.S. hedge
fund managers in 2014 each took home more than $1 billion,
eye-popping compensation that only looks lean when compared to
previous years, according to an industry survey released on
Tuesday.
Citadel's Kenneth Griffin, who launched his trading career
from his Harvard dormitory in the 1980s, topped the list with
$1.3 billion, according to Institutional Investors' Alpha's 14th
annual rankings. Renaissance Technologies founder James Simons
came in second with $1.2 billion, and Bridgewater Associates'
Ray Dalio placed third with $1.1 billion.
While that level of compensation is unimaginable for most
people, the hedge fund industry's leaders actually had a
relatively terrible year. Its 25 best-paid managers earned $11.6
billion among them, roughly half of the $21 billion they earned
in 2013, the survey showed.
"All in all, last year turned out to be the worst one for
this elite group of investors since the financial markets melted
down in 2008," it said.
2013's top paid hedge fund manager was David Tepper of
Appaloosa Management, who took a $3.5 billion payout thanks to a
savvy bet on airline stocks. Steven A. Cohen came in second with
$2.4 billion that year, followed by John Paulson who earned $2.3
billion. None of them ranked among the top 10 this year.
While performance varied widely, hedge funds returned an
average 4 percent to investors in 2014, about a third of the
Standard & Poor's 500 index's 11.4 percent gain, intensifying
criticism of the industry's high fees.
In 2014, Pershing Square Capital Management's William Ackman
- who returned 40 percent - made the biggest leap on the
highest-paid list, jumping to fourth place with a $950 million
payout.
Millennium Management's Izzy Englander, BlueCrest
Management's Michael Platt, Glenview Capital Management's Larry
Robbins, D.E. Shaw's David Shaw, Viking Global Investors Andreas
Halvorsen and Tiger Global Management's Chase Coleman round out
the list of the top 10 earners.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Cynthia Osterman)