BOSTON May 5 The three best paid U.S. hedge fund managers in 2014 each took home more than $1 billion, eye-popping compensation that only looks lean when compared to previous years, according to an industry survey released on Tuesday.

Citadel's Kenneth Griffin, who launched his trading career from his Harvard dormitory in the 1980s, topped the list with $1.3 billion, according to Institutional Investors' Alpha's 14th annual rankings. Renaissance Technologies founder James Simons came in second with $1.2 billion, and Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio placed third with $1.1 billion.

While that level of compensation is unimaginable for most people, the hedge fund industry's leaders actually had a relatively terrible year. Its 25 best-paid managers earned $11.6 billion among them, roughly half of the $21 billion they earned in 2013, the survey showed.

"All in all, last year turned out to be the worst one for this elite group of investors since the financial markets melted down in 2008," it said.

2013's top paid hedge fund manager was David Tepper of Appaloosa Management, who took a $3.5 billion payout thanks to a savvy bet on airline stocks. Steven A. Cohen came in second with $2.4 billion that year, followed by John Paulson who earned $2.3 billion. None of them ranked among the top 10 this year.

While performance varied widely, hedge funds returned an average 4 percent to investors in 2014, about a third of the Standard & Poor's 500 index's 11.4 percent gain, intensifying criticism of the industry's high fees.

In 2014, Pershing Square Capital Management's William Ackman - who returned 40 percent - made the biggest leap on the highest-paid list, jumping to fourth place with a $950 million payout.

Millennium Management's Izzy Englander, BlueCrest Management's Michael Platt, Glenview Capital Management's Larry Robbins, D.E. Shaw's David Shaw, Viking Global Investors Andreas Halvorsen and Tiger Global Management's Chase Coleman round out the list of the top 10 earners. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Cynthia Osterman)