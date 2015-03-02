BOSTON, March 2 Hedge fund Barington Capital Group on Monday pressed ahead with plans to win two board seats at Eastern Co and filed a preliminary proxy statement less than four weeks after the company offered to increase the number of its directors by one.

The activist fund, which owns a 5.2 percent stake in the manufacturing and industrial company, submitted a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, making official what it had told Eastern's board last month. It is asking shareholders to put its own chief executive officer, James Mitarotonda, and medical device manufacturer Misonix Inc CEO Michael McManus on the board.

Reacting to Barington's public prodding to improve its financial performance and share price, Eastern told Mitarotonda in February that it was ready to invite one newcomer onto the board, expanding the size to six people from five. Both Mitarotonda and McManus were interviewed for the job.

Eastern did not return a call seeking comment.

Barington is sticking by its plan to add not one but two new members to a board that has not had a new director since 1993. The hedge fund said in the filing that it hired MacKenzie Partners Inc as its proxy solicitor.

Mitarotonda has a long list of complaints for Eastern and was especially irritated that the board took only 12 days to dismiss an offer from rival Synalloy Corp, the filing said.

Barington is a one of a handful of hedge funds that are taking more active roles at companies by demanding board seats, asking for share buybacks and suggesting spinoffs or mergers. The New York-based fund made headlines when it was among the first to call for Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants Inc to split itself apart.

Shares of Eastern closed down 0.7 percent at $19.52. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)