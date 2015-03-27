By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, March 27 Activist hedge fund Barington
Capital Group on Friday urged Eastern Co to back off
plans to immediately expand its board size after its annual
meeting without giving shareholders a chance to voice views on
the company's candidate.
Barington, which owns a 5.2 percent stake in the
157-year-old manufacturing and industrial company, wants to add
its own two directors but is giving other investors a chance to
vote on the matter. Eastern's planned move, the hedge fund
argues, would hurt shareholders by allowing them no say in the
matter.
A week ago Eastern, which has not added a new member to its
five-person board since 1993, said it would expand the size of
the board by one person to six members and appoint James Ozanne
to the position immediately after the annual meeting. The step
is designed to "enhance corporate governance," it said in a
filing on March 20.
Barington struck back a week later. "We strongly encourage
you and your fellow directors to promptly reconsider this
important matter and publicly announce that Eastern will restore
the Bylaws to their previous state and will not proceed with the
contemplated appointment of Mr. Ozanne to the Board without
shareholder approval," the hedge fund wrote to board member John
Everets. The letter was made public in a filing on Friday.
The company did not immediately return a call for comment.
Barington, one of a number of so-called activist hedge funds
campaigning for better corporate governance and improved
financial returns at companies across the United States, says
the move would send a negative message to all shareholders.
"Furthermore, the Board's appointment of Mr. Ozanne as a
director immediately following the shareholder meeting - which
the Board has stated it intends to do 'regardless of the outcome
of the election of directors' - would further disenfranchise
shareholders if the Barington Group's proxy solicitation is
successful by diminishing the influence of our two nominees on
the Board," the letter said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)