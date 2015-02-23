(Adds Eastern Co stock price, performance for hedge fund,
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Feb 23 Activist hedge fund Barington
Capital Group on Monday nominated its own chief executive and
another candidate as independent directors for The Eastern Co
, hoping to boost the value of its 5.2 percent stake in
the manufacturing and industrial company.
Two weeks ago, the New York-based investment firm told the
Naugatuck, Connecticut-based maker of industrial hardware that
it was fed up with waiting for change and would move ahead with
a proxy contest. On Monday Barington nominated its founder James
Mitarotonda, who currently sits on three boards, and Michael
McManus, President and chief executive officer of medical
devices manufacturer Misonix, as its candidates for The Eastern
Co's board.
A spokesman for The Eastern Co did not return a call for
comment. The company's share price climbed 2.42 percent on
Monday.
Barington has said it is worried that the 157-year old
company is too set in its ways. It has not added a new member to
its five-person board since President Bill Clinton moved into
the White House. Chief Executive Leonard Leganza, said Eastern
does not like to respond to possible offers to merge that are
made by email. Serious contenders would make their approach by
letter, he said in an interview with the Republican American of
Waterbury, Connecticut.
According to a filing made with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, Barington sent its notice to Leganza about the
directors by overnight letter.
Last week Barington reached an agreement with specialty
chemicals company OMNOVA Solutions Inc to add two board
members, Mitarotonda and Joseph Gingo, along with OMNOVA
representative Janet Giesselman.
Barington is a one of a handful of hedge funds that are
taking more robust stances at companies by demanding board
seats, asking for share buybacks and suggesting spin-offs or
mergers.
Activist funds have attracted fresh capital in recent months
as investors hoped for strong returns, but 2015 has gotten off
to a rocky start for the group with these types of funds losing
an average 3.97 percent in January, data from eVestment show.
Barington returned just under 1 percent in January, an investor
in the fund said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)