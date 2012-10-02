BOSTON Oct 2 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, known for his strong returns plus an ability to move stocks, said he will not be offering a thesis about Herbalife at an investing conference on Tuesday.

Speculation had mounted in recent hours that he might discuss the stock. Earlier this year, when he asked a few questions on a call by the company, his words sent the shares tumbling.

At the Value Investing Congress, Einhorn said every investor needs to do his own homework. He also said his trading often sparks wild speculation, and that his policy is not to comment on any rumors about his trading.