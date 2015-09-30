(Adds background on fund's performance and investments)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, Sept 30 Hedge fund billionaire David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital fell 3.6 percent in September, leaving it down 16.9 percent for the year to date, two people familiar with the figures said on Wednesday.

The widely watched hedge fund is putting up some of the industry's worst numbers thanks largely to soured bets on renewable energy company SunEdison and Consol Energy , and a losing gamble on Micron Technology.

Einhorn is now on track to post his first down year since the financial crisis in 2008 - a big blow for a manager who had been delivering average annual returns of about 20 percent.

Going into September, Greenlight Capital had been off 14 percent for the year after a 5.3 percent drop in August.

Einhorn tends to release his performance numbers to clients soon after the close of business on the month's last trading day and most other hedge fund managers are still tabulating returns. Preliminary data from Hedge Fund Research, however, show that the average fund is now down 3.2 percent for the first nine months of the year, versus the Standard & Poor's 500 index' 7.27 percent drop.

Einhorn gained legendary status after betting against Lehman Brothers months before the investment bank filed for bankruptcy in 2008.

But a wrong-footed bet against Keurig Green Mountain and a reversal of fortune at SunEdison, which tumbled in September and August after gaining earlier in the year, have hurt the fund in 2015.

Among the likely strongest performing bets in his portfolio is a short position against fracking company Pioneer Natural Resources, which he announced at an industry conference in May. Pioneer is down nearly 30 percent this year amid a slump in global energy markets.

Investors in Einhorn's fund have largely said they are sticking by him, for now, noting they do not feel he has lost his ability to pick securities. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernard Orr and Richard Valdmanis)