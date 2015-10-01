(Adds details on other fund managers, recasts first paragraph)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Sept 30 Billionaire stock pickers David
Einhorn, Daniel Loeb and Barry Rosenstein on Wednesday told
their wealthy investors they lost money in September as market
turmoil inflicted more pain on some of America's most prominent
hedge funds.
The three men were among the first to tabulate their monthly
performance numbers and their losses suggest that even bigger
declines will be reported by other hedge funds in the days
ahead, after global markets tumbled this month amid persistent
fears that China's economy is slowing.
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital fund fell 3.6 percent in
September, leaving the $11 billion firm off 17 percent for the
year to date, two people familiar with the figures said on
Wednesday.
Loeb's $17.5 billion Third Point fell 4.8 percent in
September. It is down 3.7 percent for the year while his more
aggressively positioned Third Point Ultra fund lost 6.7 percent,
putting it off 7.5 percent for the year, a person familiar with
the numbers said.
Rosenstein's $11 billion Jana Partners lost 3.8 percent in
September and is now off 6.6 percent, a person familiar with the
numbers said.
Their losses largely mirrored the 3.52 percent decline in
the Standard & Poor's 500 index in September, but that is
certain to raise questions about the funds' hefty fees and
promises to protect investors, including pension funds, in down
markets.
At Greenlight, Einhorn is delivering some of the industry's
worst numbers, thanks largely to soured bets on renewable energy
company SunEdison and Consol Energy, and a
losing gamble on Micron Technology.
Einhorn is now on track to post his first down year since
the financial crisis in 2008 - a big blow for a manager who had
been delivering average annual returns of about 20 percent.
Rosenstein's biggest bets on Qualcomm, Walgreens
Boots Alliance and Hertz all saw losses, and he
was also hurt by a 24 percent sell-off in pharmaceutical company
Valeant.
At Third Point, declines in Amgen and Allergan
weighed on performance.
As most managers are still finalizing their monthly numbers,
preliminary data from industry tracking firm Hedge Fund
Research, however, show that the average fund lost 2.5 percent
in September, leaving it off 3.5 percent for the first nine
months of the year, versus the Standard & Poor's 500 index's
7.27 percent drop.
Investors in Einhorn's fund have been disappointed most of
the year, but several said they are sticking by him, for now.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernard Orr,
Richard Valdmanis and Ken Wills)