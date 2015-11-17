(Changes word "next" in paragraph 8 to "net".)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jennifer Ablan
BOSTON Oct 21 Billionaire investor David
Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital hedge fund is nursing a 17
percent loss this year, told investors on Wednesday that he made
new bets on fashion company Michael Kors and electric
services company UIL Holding.
Einhorn also exited a prominent short bet against real
estate company St. Joe as well as bets against U.S.
Steel, Robert Half and Intel. The firm
also liquidated stakes in LAM Research and Citizens
Financial Group.
In his eight-page long letter, Einhorn also reminded
investors that he often invests in misunderstood companies and
runs a concentrated portfolio, which means that market
downdrafts can hurt performance.
"Although large losses don't occur often, in a punitive
environment we can have more than one in a short period of
time," the manager told his investors in a letter sent on
Wednesday and seen by Reuters.
The decline -- one of the biggest in the hedge fund industry
this year -- puts Einhorn on course to post his first loss since
the financial crisis in 2008. The loss also comes less than one
year after he invited investors to put fresh money into his
fund, something that happens very rarely.
"Just as summer began, we ran into significant problems in
rapid succession in three of our largest positions," the manager
said, noting that issues remain at two of those positions and
that Greenlight's troubles far preceded fears about slower
growth in China which roiled financial markets in August.
Einhorn acknowledges making a mistake by not hedging the
commodity risk entailed by his bet on coal and natural gas
production company CONSOL Energy but said there is "plenty of
overlooked good news."
Between June 4 and August 18, Greenlight lost more than 14
percent, the letter said, noting that "our shorts fell almost as
much as our longs and we lost only a little more than our net
exposure during the correction."
Einhorn also showed some disappointment that his prominent
short bet against Pioneer Natural Resources Co, which he
called the "mother fracker," hasn't made more money, especially
with long-term oil prices below $60.
He also said that he re-entered a short position on Keurig
Green Mountain Inc at $102.08, noting "the second time
has been a charm."
At the end of the quarter, Einhorn's biggest positions were
in Apple Inc, CONSOL Energy Inc, General Motors
Co, gold and Japan's Resona Holdings Inc.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jennifer Ablan; Editing
by Christian Plumb)