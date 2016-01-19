BOSTON Jan 19 David Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital hedge fund ranked among last year's worst performers, told investors on Tuesday that he has made new bets on stocks including battered retailer Macy's and is currently concentrating on delivering better returns.

The fund, which lost 20.2 percent last year, spent $45.69 a share for its Macy's position, a far cheaper price than the $70 where the company was trading last year, Einhorn said in a letter sent to investors and seen by Reuters.

Einhorn wrote "it wouldn't surprise us if a private equity firm teamed up with a REIT to buy the company and unlock the value privately."

The fund manager also explained what contributed to this terrible 2015, where the fund lost money every quarter and bet that Netflix and Amazon, two of the best performing stocks, would fall. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)