BOSTON May 2 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn on Monday told investors he had made new investments in natural gas and in business review site Yelp Inc but has exited positions in Greek banks and financial services company Delta Lloyd.

The investor, who heads up Greenlight Capital, said Yelp could double its revenue by 2019 in his first-quarter letter to investors which was seen by Reuters. The news helped push up Yelp's stock price more than 5 percent in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by James Dalgleish)