BOSTON Nov 30 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn
has lost 20.6 percent this year, widening already deep losses
when a bet on SunEdison cratered more than 50 percent
this month, two people who have seen his returns said on Monday.
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital lost 5 percent in November, the
people said. The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index gained 1.17
percent during the month.
Einhorn blamed much of the month's decline on SunEdison and
thanked investors for supporting the New York-based hedge fund
during a difficult year, in a brief note sent to investors on
Monday evening, the sources said.
