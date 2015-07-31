BOSTON/NEW YORK, July 30 Paul Singer's $27
billion hedge fund Elliott Associates is worried about Europe's
prospects and is bracing for fresh market turbulence.
In a letter to investors dated July 23 and seen by Reuters
on Thursday, the New York-based firm told clients that it has
returned 2.8 percent in its Elliott Associates, L.P. and 2.2
percent in its Elliott International Limited.
While both funds beat the Standard & Poor's 500 Stock
Index's 1.2 percent gain, the fund spent pages explaining its
more cautious approach and warning that even after a six-year
bull market in stocks, there is "no such thing as a permanent
trend in the markets."
It worries about central bankers' easy money policy noting
that governments that have "abused the power to create 'money'
have always, eventually, paid a huge price for their
profligacy."
"We are not bragging about our record, nor do we feel
defensive about not keeping up with the S&P 500 in the last few
years," adding that it invests carefully especially at a time it
sees more chance for severe market turmoil.
It also expressed concern about Europe even after the region
found a solution to Greece's debt problem and worries that
long-term problems have not been adequately addressed, possibly
causing "the breakup of the euro."
"The bottom line in our view is that Europe is in a very
difficult situation," the fund wrote.
Still Elliott sees what it calls "attractive opportunities
in the activist equity area and a few interesting situations in
event arbitrage." The firm recently lost a campaign to block the
merger of two Samsung affiliates in Korea.
It also said it is cooling on real estate investments,
noting "the balance in our real estate securities trading has
turned to the sell side."
The firm recently raised $2.5 billion in new capital,
calling it "dry powder."
But it also warned investors in the normally secretive hedge
fund world to stop sending its closely followed letters to
journalists and others.
"We have learned the identities of certain individuals who
breached their confidentiality obligations by disclosing the
contents of Elliott's quarterly reports," the firm wrote adding
"We are taking action and seeking monetary damages from
violators."
The Wall Street Journal first reported on Elliott's tough
stance to keep its letters private.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)