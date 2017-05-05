(Adds context on capital commitment in paragraph 9)
By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK May 5 Paul Singer's hedge fund firm
Elliott Management Corp raised more than $5 billion in about 24
hours this week, citing a major potential investment opportunity
at a time when Singer said financial markets could face a
disruption after being distorted by years of economic stimulus.
Singer, in an email to investors on Wednesday announcing the
offering of up to $5 billion, said that the funds would be used
toward the "possibly large opportunity set that could emerge
when investor confidence is impaired, recent correlations and
assumptions don’t work, and prices are changing rapidly."
In a separate note sent out to clients on Friday, and seen
by Reuters, Elliott said that more than $5 billion had been
raised as of Thursday.
New York-based Elliott manages $32.8 billion. That does not
include the fresh $5 billion, which is set up to be drawn from
investors over the next several years.
A spokesman for Elliott declined to comment.
"It is of no surprise that such a talented hedge fund
manager can raise $5 billion," said Arthur Salzer, chief
investment officer of Northland Wealth Management in Markham,
Ontario. "In a world of management fee compression for many
funds due to poor performance, there are always the standouts."
Singer, a conservative billionaire known for his pessimistic
views on the financial markets, said in his pitch to investors,
"We are at an extraordinary juncture in markets and in the
prospects for trading and investing."
He likened markets to a "coiled spring," distorted by more
than eight years of economic stimulus programs by central banks
in the United States and other developed countries.
Singer said the new commitment, the seventh of its kind,
will essentially let Elliott pounce using its hedge funds when
and if that spring uncoils.
"The nature of modern markets is that rich opportunity sets
seem to be ephemeral, providing surprising volatility, bargains
and dislocations for only brief periods of time before
governments, aware of the politically destructive effects of
extreme volatility, rally to take stern actions to keep the
balls up in the air," Singer wrote.
Elliott, according to the letter, has recently focused on
investing in securities of distressed companies, especially
those in the energy sector, and stocks using a corporate
activism approach.
Elliott's current activist bets include BHP Billiton Ltd
, Akzo Nobel and Arconic Inc.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Leslie Adler)