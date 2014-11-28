LONDON Nov 28 Hedge fund and real estate fund
managers are facing unexpected charges and administrative
hurdles to sell their funds across Europe, deterring some from
doing so and cutting across the principle of an open market,
lawyers and fund managers say.
Europe's directive on Alternative Investment Fund Managers
(AIFMD) came into force in July, regulating the managers but
enabling them to sell their funds anywhere within the European
Economic Area.
Through a "passport", the fund managers register in their
home jurisdiction, which arranges authorisation to sell their
funds across the region.
But smaller managers say that free movement of services is
being hindered by a range of authorisation fees and they are
finding it particularly hard to absorb the extra costs and time
involved in marketing their funds, putting them off doing so.
"That's against the spirit of a free and open playing
field," said Michelle Moran, partner at law firm Ropes & Gray,
though she added that it was not against the law.
Austria, for example, charges a fee of at least 1,100 euros
($1,409) for processing documents and an annual fee of 600 euros
for monitoring compliance, according to a note from lawyers CMS.
Britain and Hungary, in contrast, do not charge an initial
fee, though they require fund managers which set up a local
branch to pay "periodic" fees.
Austria's fees were "not high", a spokesman from Austria's
FMA regulator said, adding that the annual fee was "hardly a
sales obstacle".
The varying fees have come as a surprise to funds used to
the existing UCITS passport, which covers retail funds -
"undertakings for the collective investment of transferable
securities".
"The UCITS passporting fee has been minimal or nil. With
AIFMD, the national regulators have adopted more divergent
approaches," said Melville Rodrigues, partner at CMS.
Dominic Johnson, CEO of Somerset Capital Management and
chairman of the New City Initiative, which represents smaller
fund managers, said his firm and others were deterred from
marketing in many countries.
Jeff Rupp, director of public affairs at INREV, which
represents unlisted real estate funds, has asked the European
Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), to make the fee
structure more transparent.
But this is a medium-term goal, with the directive due for
review by 2017.
In the short term, Rupp said, "there is very little choice
but to pay up."
ESMA did not respond to requests for comment.
(1 US dollar=0.7806 euros)
(Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)