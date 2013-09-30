* Value of "short" bets hits lowest since at least 2006
* Long/short fund managers "extremely bullish"
* Long/short funds attract more than half hedge fund flows
By Francesco Canepa, Blaise Robinson and Tommy Wilkes
LONDON/PARIS, Sept 30 Hedge funds' negative bets
on European shares have tumbled to a level not seen since before
the global financial crisis began in 2007, signalling their
strongest conviction for years that the market will rise
further.
It means long/short hedge funds, which bet on which stocks
will rise or fall, have taken a strongly bullish tilt to take
advantage of both a rising market and of the lower correlation
among stocks brought about by continued monetary support by the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
According to data from Markit, the overall value of "short
positions" or shares out on loan on the benchmark STOXX Europe
600 has dropped to $144 billion, its lowest since
Markit started to monitor the data in mid-2006, and down from
$167 billion two years ago.
Short sellers borrow securities and sell them, betting they
will be able to buy them back at a lower price before returning
them to the lender and pocket the difference.
When factoring in the 35 percent rally in the STOXX 600 over
the past two years, the overall value of shorted positions since
September 2011 has tumbled by two-thirds.
"The muted borrowing demand today is the new reality. In
this prolonged bull market, it has been hard for short sellers
to bet against a rising tide," Alex Brog, director at Markit,
said.
The hedge funds' bullishness means that for each shorted
stock, there are 15 "long" positions, i.e. bets the market will
rise. This compares with one short for 10 long positions in
September 2011, at the height of the euro zone debt crisis,
according to Markit data.
This represents a big change as not all funds have a mandate
that allows them to take short positions.
"People have increased their long positions in sectors that
were ridiculously cheap and with good fundamentals," said
Roberto Botero, a London-based director at Sciens Capital, who
sees hedge funds as even more positive on U.S. equities.
"Almost everyone in U.S. equity long/short is extremely
bullish. They believe that the housing market has turned and
once it's turned there's no stopping it."
Top performing long/short funds this year include John
Armitage's Egerton European Equity Fund with gains of more than
20 percent to Sept. 20, and the flagship fund at Larry Robbins'
Glenview Capital, up 30.7 percent to the end of August,
performance data seen by Reuters shows.
Meanwhile, Lansdowne Partners' $10 billion Developed Markets
Fund - widely considered to be the largest long-short hedge fund
in Europe - is up 19.7 percent to Sept. 20, putting it on course
for its best year since 2009, according to the data.
The environment for equity hedge funds is set to improve
further, thanks to the more stable market conditions created by
the Fed's decision to extend its monetary support, which allows
investors to increasingly focus on corporate fundamentals rather
than the macroeconomic backdrop.
The long/short strategy has struggled in the past few years
as macro issues were dictating market moves, but there has been
a strong revival of the approach this year, with brisk inflows
coming into the funds as volatility dropped and stocks started
to trade more independently of each other, allowing stock
pickers to thrive.
According to data from Eurekahedge, long/short hedge funds
have attracted $42.6 billion of net new money in the first eight
months of the year, representing more than half of all inflows
into hedge funds overall.
The sector is up 6.5 percent this year against a 3.9 percent
rise in the average fund, according to industry tracker Hedge
Fund Research. Over the last five years, however, they have
returned below 3 percent per annum, less than the 3.4 percent
the average fund made.
Correlation between the S&P 500 stock index and its
components has dropped back to pre-crisis levels and
expectations of future swings in share prices, as measured by
the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, has also fallen back
to early 2007 levels.
"If you look at intra-stock correlations, it would suggest
the market is becoming more fundamentally driven," Simon
Nicholas, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley, which manages
assets worth around 4 billion pounds ($6.43 billion).
"We can still expect some volatility (when the Fed start to
reduce QE) but...I would expect to be reducing passive elements
in favour of stock picking going forward."