By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON Feb 1 Nervous hedge funds managers
are stress-testing their portfolios and searching for ways of
protecting themselves against their worst nightmare -- a
potential break-up of the euro zone.
With talks on restructuring Greece's debt mountain still
deadlocked, and the exit of one of more countries from the euro
seen as a small but definite possibility, funds are modelling
scenarios ranging from a 50 percent slump in European stocks or
a 45 percent fall in the oil price to a 30 percent rise in gold.
Managers are also trying to dig out old computer programmes
they once used to model the behaviour of currencies such as the
drachma or the deutschmark as they prepare for an event for
which -- even after the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers -- they
effectively have no precedent.
Many, having already trimmed risk, are piling into credit
default swaps or deeply out-of-the-money options, hoping they
pick a counterparty that can withstand the shock of a break-up.
"You can't conceive what this event will be like, but it
doesn't absolve you of looking at it," said the chief risk
officer at one hedge fund firm who asked not to be named.
"People are asking the questions, 'do I have the historical
records on how things worked when there was a deutschmark?' and
'did I throw away those computer programmes (modelling the
deutschmark)?'."
Funds are also trying to figure out how they might be
affected if different asset classes that normally have a low
correlation start to fall sharply at the same time.
"Anyone who's a chief risk officer is running these
scenarios -- say if the euro falls 15 percent, stocks fall 25
percent, if the possibility of default increases, what if
recovery rates falls, which prime brokers, administrators get
hit?" said Mark Wightman, head of strategy for Asia-Pacific at
specialist technology group SunGard.
"The scenarios are getting quite complicated and people are
starting looking at correlations between things to understand
the likely impact."
PROTECTION
While hedge funds, which can put on short positions, have
more tools at their disposal than long-only funds to cope with
market falls, their performance has been patchy.
Last year they lost just over 5 percent on average,
according to Hedge Fund Research, while the S&P 500 delivered a
total return of 2.1 percent. That was their second calendar year
of losses in just four years after heavy losses during the
credit crisis in 2008.
Many hedge funds have already cut exposure to assets seen as
directly in the firing line such as the euro or European stocks,
insiders say, but are finding their options limited.
"We're all still trying to run our businesses right now. I'd
like to say I'll put everything in U.S. dollars, but you can't,"
the hedge fund chief risk officer said.
"Part of it is contingency planning -- what you need to get
out of first -- and part is proactive -- 'I don't need so much
emphasis in a certain area right now', such as European stocks
or the euro," he said.
"Certainly we are taking smaller positions in some of these
markets."
Some funds also rejigged their equity short positions after
major differences between stronger, core economies such as
Germany and weaker peripheral economies became more apparent,
said one investor who spoke on condition of anonymity.
For instance, a manager who owned shares in a German bank
whilst shorting a Greek bank has switched to hedging the German
bank with a short position on another German bank, after the
Greek bank's shares "started to take on a life of their own" as
a result of the country's debt crisis, the investor said.
However, with uncertainty over which currencies would exist
after a break-up and how they would behave, funds are still
unsure how far their hedges would protect them.
"A hedge fund may have a hedging programme that is very
highly attuned to dealing with its positions. But the day after
something happens there's no programme to deal with this and
their hedge may be denominated in a new currency," the risk
officer said.
AVOIDING CONTAGION
Part of the dilemma is a mistrust of value at risk (VaR), a
standard measure used by banks to show estimated potential loss,
expressed with a certain percentage level of confidence.
"A traditional measure of risk like VaR has nothing to say
on this," said Lance Smith, CEO at U.S.-based Imagine Software,
which has been working with hedge funds to assess the impact of
a euro zone break-up on their portfolios.
"A euro break-up could be a 7 standard deviation event. A
6.5 standard deviation event occurs once every 34 million years,
while a 50 percent fall in the Eurostoxx would be a 21 standard
deviation event. This just highlights the flaws in a standard
statistical approach."
Credit default swaps (CDS), which are meant to pay out in
the event of default, currency options or deeply
out-of-the-money options, are among the favoured hedges,
industry executives say, which has driven up option prices.
However, even here there is a concern over whether the
counterparty can pay up.
"You watch the counterpart if (it's) OTC (over-the-counter)
to avoid contagion," said Sungard's Wightman. "Thus you do your
euro trades with say Japanese, U.S., Asian or Australian
institutions."
Meanwhile, one hedge fund manager has structured a trade to
buy German bunds whilst offsetting this with credit default
swaps, one fund selector told Reuters.
"His base case is that if someone comes out of the euro, the
German bund will be the place to be."