LONDON, July 19 The number of demands to pull
money out of hedge funds fell in July as investors took stock
after making mid-year adjustments to portfolios the previous
month.
Hedge fund administrator SS&C GlobeOp's forward redemption
indicator, a monthly snapshot of clients giving notice to
withdraw their cash as a percentage of assets under
administration, measured 2.71 percent in July, its lowest level
since January. The indicator stood at 3.88 percent in June.
Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive officer at SS&C
Technologies, said the result was consistent with historical
averages for July, when investors, fresh from re-evaluating
portfolios at the end of the second quarter, are usually happier
to wait and see how investments perform.
Hedge funds have profited from a sharp rally in financial
markets since last summer, but some investors are disappointed
that many of them have failed to match equity markets.
So far this year, hedge funds have returned 3.16 percent,
according to Hedge Fund Research, compared with a gain of more
than 15 percent from the S&P 500.
Around 10 percent of the global hedge fund industry is
covered by SS&C GlobeOp's data.