BOSTON Oct 22 Hedge fund Raging Capital is
urging investors in EZchip Semiconductor LTd to vote
against a proposed takeover, arguing that the company's stock
price can more than double in the next two years if it stays on
its own.
The roughly $800 million fund, which ranks as the Israeli
company's sixth-largest investor with a 6.5 percent stake, wrote
to investors on Thursday that rival company Mellanox
Technologies Ltd's offer to buy EZchip at $25.50 is not
enough. Reuters reviewed the letter.
The fund is also urging investors to put its two nominees,
Kenneth Traub and Paul McWilliams, onto the board at the annual
meeting on Nov. 12.
Raging Capital's portfolio manager Bill Martin wrote that
the merger appears to him to be a marriage of convenience.
"Directors failed to implement a full, fair and competitive
bidding process - but instead, were determined to sell the
business to long-standing friends nearby in Yokneam at a
valuation that clearly does not reflect the full value of the
Company," he wrote in the letter.
A spokesman for EZchip did not immediately respond to an
emailed request for comment.
EZchip's stock price climbed 57 percent in the last three
months and closed at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock price slumped
in May and has steadily recovered since then.
Martin, who has previously won board seats at several
companies where he was invested, forecast a share price of
$61.45 in 2017, arguing that with major competitor Marvell
Technologies planning to exit this space, EZchip will be "the
only source for providing merchant network processing
technologies."
"Marvell's exit from the market should translate into
significant new growth opportunities for EZchip and has not been
accurately reflected in the financial projections provided by
the Company to justify the value of the $25.50 sale price to
Mellanox," the letter said.
