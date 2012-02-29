Feb 28 The U.S. investigation into hedge
funds of suspected illegal insider trading has widened to
include trading of biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks, the
Financial Times said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. attorney's
office in Manhattan are reviewing trades by hedge funds in
pharmaceutical stocks during drug approval announcements and
corporate buyouts, the paper said citing the source.
On Monday the FBI said at a press briefing it has enough
informants lined up to keep its investigations of suspicious
insider trading at hedge funds going for at least five more
years.
The investigations are building on a mission dubbed "Perfect
Hedge" that have led to the prosecutions of multimillionaire
Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam and dozens of
traders, executives and research consultants since late 2009.
Calls to both the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office were
not answered immediately outside business hours.