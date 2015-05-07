LAS VEGAS May 7 Will they or won't they move
this year?
One of the most hotly debated topics among hedge fund
managers and their investors at the SkyBridge Alternatives
Conference, known as SALT, is when the Federal Reserve will end
its easy money policy by increasing interest rates.
"I don't think it is going to happen until 2016," said
Anthony Scaramucci, founder of investment firm SkyBridge Capital
and host of the three-day conference in Las Vegas.
With former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke as a
prominent guest at the conference, attendees hoped for insight
on which way his replacement, Fed Chair Janet Yellen, is
leaning.
Yellen has said that the door is open for a rate increase
beginning with the Fed's June meeting, but that the decision
will be based on incoming economic data and progress toward the
Fed's twin goals of full employment and stable, 2 percent
inflation.
The Fed last raised rates in June 2006.
But the strength of the dollar and a still uncertain
economic environment have convinced many conference attendees
that nothing will happen before next year.
"I was in the camp that they would go in the first half of
this year, but that has been pushed way back, back into the
first half of 2016," said Lee Partridge, chief investment
officer of asset management firm Salient Partners.
David McCormick, president of hedge fund Bridgewater
Associates, said he does not expect a rate increase until 2016.
Economist Peter Schiff was even blunter in his assessment
that there will not be an increase any time soon. "This is the
biggest bubble the Fed has ever grown and the Fed won't raise
rates because they can't," he said, adding, "They won't hike in
June or in September and we will get another stimulus package."
Some attendees felt Bernanke, who spoke to a large crowd and
then met with smaller groups for dinner and breakfast, pointed
in that direction by noting that inflation is still running
below its targeted rate.
But comments from Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart that
conditions would still be in place for a mid-year increase
prompted some attendees to say this year is still a go.
Gregory Fleming, president of Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management & Investment Management, and William Daley, a former
White House chief of staff who is now managing partner at
Argentiere Capital, both said the increase will come before
year's end.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)