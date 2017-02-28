BOSTON Feb 28 Investors disappointed by hedge
funds' poor returns and managers eager to pull in fresh money
are seeing eye to eye: the industry's once-hefty fees are being
rolled back.
Two separate global surveys suggest that nearly
three-quarters of investors and the same amount of managers have
negotiated fee structures that have made the traditional fees a
thing of the past. Typically, hedge funds have charged an annual
management fee of 2 percent on assets plus a performance fee of
20 percent on gains earned by the funds.
The new surveys gave no figures on how far the cuts have
gone. But last year, hedge fund research firm Preqin found that
newer funds now charge a 1.5 percent management fee and a 19
percent performance fee.
A survey conducted by information group HFM and Citco Fund
Services, which will be released on Wednesday, found that 72
percent of polled managers said they are introducing new fee
structures to attract investors at a time when raising new money
is increasingly difficult. The two groups surveyed 225 managers
in September 2016.
In the United States, home to the bulk of the world's hedge
funds, the number is even higher with 78 percent of polled
managers saying they are ready to negotiate on fees,
underscoring their willingness to "innovate," the survey said.
"The funds who can adapt their fees, liquidity and other
offering terms to what investors want will put themselves in a
strong position in 2017 and beyond," said Greg Fenlon, head of
alternative investor services at Citco Fund Services.
Similarly, three-quarters of the 350 investors surveyed by
Barclays during the fourth quarter of 2016 reported seeing more
flexibility on fees from managers. Barclays released its survey
this week.
Managers who pick stocks were the most willing to cut fees.
Those that lowered their fees the least in the last two years
are so-called quant funds, which rely on computer programs to
help with trading, along with multi-manager hedge funds and
fixed-income relative value funds.
Pension funds were the most successful in pushing for
preferential terms, the report found, noting they were able to
secure almost double the concessions that their smaller rivals
were able to secure. Many managers would agree to cut fees if
the investors left their money in longer or gave the managers
more money to manage, the survey found.
